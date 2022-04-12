MEMPHIS, Tenn. – With four players already in the portal and three, if you include Jalen Duren, putting their names in the NBA Draft, Tigers coach Penny Hardaway finally filling one of those holes on his roster Tuesday.

Hardaway landing a commitment from fifth year senior transfer Elijah McCarren.

McCarren comes to Memphis after four years at Georgia Southern, leading the Eagles in scoring and assists last year with 12 points and almost 3 assists a game, good enough to be named the SunBelt Conference Sixth man of the year.

The 6’4” athletic guard is a one thousand point scorer so he brings a wealth of experience, playing in 115 games over the past four years with 70 starts.