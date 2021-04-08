Hardaway adds another talented transfer to Tigers roster

DeMatha’s Earl Timberlake Jr. #0 shoots a free throw against Archbishop Molloy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 14, 2018, in Springfield,MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

MEMPHIS — So far, so good for Penny Hardaway.

Less than two weeks after losing five players from his roster,.four to the transfer portal and Moussa Cisse who declared for the NBA Draft, Hardaway restocking his roster with top notch talent—from the portal.

The latest to join the U of M is former Miami Hurricane Earl Timberlake.

Timberlake is a former top 35 player in the class of 2020 who played in just seven games for Miami this season before shoulder and ankle injuries cut short his freshman season.

The 6’6″, former five star wing out of Washington D.C. averaged over nine points, 5 rebounds and two-plus assists in his short run with the Hurricanes and brings another versatile playmaker into the fold for Hardaway and the Tigers.

Timberlake joins Hampton’s Davion Warren as new additions to the Blue and Gray with more to come.