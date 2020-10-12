Hall of Famer Joe Morgan dies at 77

COOPERSTOWN, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Hall of Famer Joe Morgan looks on during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on July 21, 2019 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan has died. He was 77 years old.

A family spokesman says he died at his home Sunday in Danville, California, after having suffered from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy.

He was a two-time NL Most Valuable Player, a 10-time All-Star and won five Gold Gloves. He could hit a home run, steal a base and disrupt any game with his daring.

Most of all, the 5-foot-7 dynamo known for flapping his left elbow drove a Cincinnati team featuring the likes of Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez to World Series titles in 1975 and ’76.