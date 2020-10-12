Hall of Famer Joe Morgan dies at 77

CINCINNATI — The Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan has died. He was 77 years old.
A family spokesman says he died at his home Sunday in Danville, California, after having suffered from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy.
He was a two-time NL Most Valuable Player, a 10-time All-Star and won five Gold Gloves. He could hit a home run, steal a base and disrupt any game with his daring.
Most of all, the 5-foot-7 dynamo known for flapping his left elbow drove a Cincinnati team featuring the likes of Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez to World Series titles in 1975 and ’76.
