MEMPHIS, Tenn. – More than a quarter of the way through the season and sitting just a game out of the top spot in the West and the Grizzlies are finally… finally… getting closer to full strength.

Desmond Bane is out of his walking boot and close to making his return from a toe issue and then there’s second-year guard Ziaire Williams.

Williams was going through shootaround Wednesday morning. While he’s listed as questionable for the game against Oklahoma City, Williams should play and make his season debut against the Thunder after missing the Grizzlies’ first 24 games with knee tendinitis.

After a strong run through summer league, Williams has had a tough time being sidelined and is now ready to return to the rotation.

“It’s been hard. Super hard. More mentally than anything. I feel like I had a great summer. Got better in so many different areas. So the fact I wasn’t able to play all this time, it’s definitely been hurting. But, you know, everything happens for a reason,” Williams said. “I feel like I’m more prepared than I was. My body’s feeling good, a lot of reps. I feel ready, mentally and physically. So I’m excited.”

“Super excited and I know he is as well. So, you know, my job is just tell him, you know, no pressure,” said Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. “You don’t got to get it back your first time when you’re out there. Just play your game.”