MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Something tells me Ja Morant will definitely have something to prove when the Grizzlies star guard returns from that 25-game suspension as the doubts about Morant, really this entire Grizzlies team, continue to mount.

The latest example comes when ESPN released its top 100 NBA players.

While the Grizzlies have four in the top 100, Desmond Bane at 61, Marcus Smart at 59 and Jaren Jackson Junior at 31, it’s where Morant lands in that top 100 that should leave everyone scratching their heads.

ESPN listing Ja Morant as the 35th best player in the association. Behind guys like Paolo Banchero, Trae Young and Lauri Markkanen.

Morant was ranked ninth a season ago with his off the court issues being the reason for his freefall.

They are rankings that don’t mean much to Morant’s teammates.

“That don’t pay the bills, you know what I’m saying? It is what it is. I’m not out here fighting for ESPN ratings. We’re trying to win a championship,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “I think that it does add a little extra fuel to the fire.”

“It’s like the clickbait rankings that you put out to get off. ESPN does that every year,” said Grizzlies All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. “They put Lebron like 100th and they just go like, oh, is this right? And then everybody looks at it, and then you ask me and it’s like, so, you know. Nah, I don’t care.”