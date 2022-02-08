MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Business is open around the NBA.

C.J. McCollum is heading to New Orleans while the Pacers and Kings agreed to a six player deal sending Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento and Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana.

All ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday.

The question is…what will the Grizzlies do, if anything.

Let’s just say it looks like it will be a quiet deadline day in Memphis.

After all, the Grizzlies have the third best record in the NBA and despite all the success, this team is still making decisions with the future in mind and the second youngest roster in the league.

“Obviously we do our due diligence. I have so much faith in Zach (Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman). Over the last couple of years, he’s done a brilliant job building a competitive roster with a lot of depth,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “He and I are always in conversation about what’s going on around the league. Just having those healthy, private conversations that we’ll keep to ourselves. We kind of work hand in hand on how we want to build this team for this year but, obviously, most importantly for the long term.”