MEMPHIS, Tenn. – In just three years, his name litters the Grizzlies record book.

Most points in a game.

Most points in a playoff game and the list goes on and on and on.

But for all his successes, could Tuesday night have been Ja Morant’s best game as a Grizzly?

Hard to argue when you consider the opponent and the situation.

The team’s franchise star matching his career playoff high with 47 points including his team’s final 15 points of a 106-101 win over the Warriors, evening up this best of seven series at a game apiece.

Morant doing it all while Dillon Brooks was ejected.

Jaren Jackson Junior fouled out.

Steven Adams didn’t play and Desmond Bane was less than 100-percent.

Golden State still couldn’t stop 12.

“Definitely big time. Definitely up there. I felt this was kind of a must-win game for us. For me, I was frustrated with myself for missing that layup in Game 1,” Morant said. “I love being in those moments. I love being the one to take those shots with all that pressure.”

“Ja is a very great player. Some of the best basketball I’ve seen ever, and it’s crazy that I’m on his team for it. Just really happy about that, grateful for that,” said Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. “He just has that grit to somehow find a way.”

Game 3 between the Grizzlies and Warriors is set for Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday night.