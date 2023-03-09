MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Back home for the first time since that viral video that appears to show Ja Morant holding up a handgun, the Grizzlies will be without their star player Thursday against the Warriors.

The team announced Morant will be away from the team for ‘at least’ the next four games.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins on what Morant has to do to return to the Grizzlies.

“There’s definitely steps that are going to have to be met, personally and professionally as he deals with some stuff personally to get better. Obviously the expectations on the team, he has some things that he’s going to have to clear. Again, he’s out at least the next four games,” Jenkins said. “I know everyone wants to know what’s this going to be. It’s the hot topic for sure but he’s taking time. His responsibility to get better, personally. That’s a big factor in this and also it’s his responsibility to the team. It’s something that we’re addressing with him that he’s fully on board.”

This incident in Colorado, which the NBA is still investigating, seems to have forced the Grizzlies’ hand in trying to reel in some of the questionable behavior from the face of the franchise.

“We’ve had conversations in the past, trying to guide him and help him evolve as a person and a player. There had been dialogue about what he has to do better,” Jenkins added. “Obviously, this came to a head the other day so, it put this process into action. The hope was this would never have happened.”