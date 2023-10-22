MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies Center Steven Adams will not play during the 2023- 2024 season.

Sunday, the Grizzlies announced that Adams will undergo “season-ending surgery” on his right knee after “non-operative rehabilitation did not resolve ongoing knee instability.”

Adams injured his right posterior cruciate ligament on January 22, 2023, during a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Initially, the organization said he would likely miss five weeks of play, but he ultimately sat out for the remainder of the 2022-2023 regular season and playoffs.

On the Grizzlies Media Day ahead of fall camp, Adams said the team would be taking it “day by day” regarding his health.

“There’s no point in me saying I can play a game right now because that would be reckless,” Adams said.

The Grizzlies say Adams is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season.