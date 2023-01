MEMPHIS – First it was Jaren Jackson Jr.

Then Desmond Bane and now Steven Adams.

Adams is set to miss the next 3 to 5 weeks with a sprained PCL in his right knee. He suffered the injury Sunday night in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Adams has started 42 games for the Grizzlies this season, averaging just under nine points and 11 and a half rebounds a game, good for fourth-best in the NBA.