MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Grizzlies center Steven Adams has been a non-factor in this series against the Timberwolves and Friday night Adams will be a zero factor in what the Grizzlies hope is a clinching Game 6 win.

Adams has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, making it unlikely he will play on Sunday when the Grizzlies either take on Minnesota in a Game 7 or host Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinal against the Warriors.

Adams has played less than seven minutes since logging 24 in Game 1.

Grizzlies rookie forward Ziaire Williams is also doubtful with right knee soreness.