MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More reinforcements seem to be on the way for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Marcus Smart, like Ja Morant a week ago, could be making his return to the line-up in New Orleans Tuesday night.

After missing the team’s last 17 games after injuring a foot in mid-November, Smart has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday night’s game in the Big Easy.

Usually when the Grizzlies list a player as questionable, they play. It’s something Smart has only done in 11 of the Grizzlies’ 28 games this season.

In his first season with the Grizzlies, Smart is averaging 12 and a half points, two and a half rebounds and five assists a game.

The Grizzlies getting healthy as they look to run their season-best winning streak to four straight.