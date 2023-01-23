LOS ANGELES – It was the talk of the NBA over the weekend — the war of words between the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks and Laker fans, and NFL Hall of Famer-turned broadcaster Shannon Sharpe.

It was a verbal exchange that got testy and quick, a heated back and forth that went viral as security had to hold back fellow Grizzlies Steven Adams and Ja Morant.

It was a bad look for Sharpe, but after staying quiet over the weekend, Sharpe doing the right thing and apologizing Monday on his nationwide TV debate show, “Undisputed” on FS1.

“I take full responsibility for what transpired. It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong. I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up and I let it get out of hand,” Sharpe said. “I want to apologize to the Memphis Grizzlies. Grizzlies organization and fans, I am sorry. More specifically, I want to apologize to Dillon Brooks. He is a fierce competitor in seeing him up close, I get a sense of why he is, what he is and how he’s wired the way he’s wired. Bro, I apologize. I wish you the best of luck the rest of the season and continued success. I’m never going to be too big to say I’m sorry. I’m never going to be too big to say that I was wrong. And in that situation, I was absolutely wrong.”

Sharpe also apologizing to Morant.

The Grizzlies are in Sacramento on Monday, looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.