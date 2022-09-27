MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Not many introductions were needed at FedExForum Tuesday as the Grizzlies opened training camp with their roster, almost intact from a season ago.

Almost.

While the big names were there, Ja, Dillon, and Dez, just to name a few, Tuesday marked the first training camp practice for the team’s five new rookies.

While the vets are pretty familiar with the training camp routine, the rookies are just learning the ropes with the first goal…not too much, too soon.

“They got a good taste of it in summer league, what type of stuff we run and how we’re supposed to guard and stuff like that. If there’s a teaching point, we’ll give it to him,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “But it’s such a long season, you don’t want to teach him all the time. Kind of let them learn on their own.”

“Really attentive. They listen a lot,” said Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. “Even when coach gets on them, they don’t put their head down and pout.”

After two more days of training camp, the Grizzlies hit the road to Milwaukee for their preseason opener on Saturday night.