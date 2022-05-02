MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Still no Steven Adams for game two of the Grizzlies second round series with the Warriors and now, Desmond Bane has joined rookie Ziarie Williams on the injury report.

Both listed as questionable with Bane dealing with a sore back.

Expect Bane to play Tuesday night and expect the Warriors to continue to put their focus on trying to contain Ja Morant.

While Morant missed the game winning lay-up in game one, he still scored a game high 34 points, coming up just a rebound shy of a second playoff triple double.

As a matter of fact, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says his team knows they can’t stop Morant.

That’s why the game plan is to keep Morant out of the paint as much as possible.

Keep him shooting jumpers. Morant was 4 of 11 from three point range in the series opener.

“You have to pick and choose what’s going to beat you. We know he can beat you at the rim. He’s done that all year. He’s done that since he came to the NBA,” said Warriors forward Draymond Green. “He’s the reason this franchise moved on from Mike Conley, who’s a legend here. They moved on right away because they knew what they had.”

“If they’re great players, whether it’s Jokic last series or Ja this series, there’s a kind of a series of decisions you have to make in terms of how you’re going to defend those guys,” Kerr said. “What you’re willing to live with and what are your non negotiables.”

Game two is late night Tuesday night at the Grindhouse.

Tip time is 8:30.