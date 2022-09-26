MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Memphis Grizzlies talked offseason growth and building off last season during 2022-23 Media Day Monday.

A lot of the focus was on Jaren Jackson Jr. and who will step up to fill that role while he rehabs a foot injury.

Taylor Jenkins on who could be impactful at the 4 while Jaren Jackson Jr. rehabs his foot injury. #GrizzliesMediaDay pic.twitter.com/ymZWj20ikP — Samaria Terry (@samariaterry) September 26, 2022

“I think there’s a lot of avenues we can go,” Taylor Jenkins said. “We’ve been talking about that as a coaching staff, you know, still trying to figure out Jaren’s timeline. I think he’s still on the same initial time as we set. But, you know, if we have to go the route putting someone else in that starting lineup, you know, I see Santi [Aldama] having a great summer right now.”

Jenkins also mentioned rookies Jake LaRavia and David Roddy who could come in and be impactful.

Ja Morant: "If I'm being honest, I'm not satisfied. I got 8 more spots to go." pic.twitter.com/oS4c8grGzD — Samaria Terry (@samariaterry) September 26, 2022

Ja Morant was ranked the 9th player by NBArank. He was asked if he was happy with it, he’s not.

“If I’m being honest, I’m not satisfied,” Morant said. “I got 8 more spots to go.”

The Grizzlies open the preseason in Milwaukee Saturday. Jenkins doesn’t anticipate all guys playing in all five preseason games. They’re focused on the long haul.