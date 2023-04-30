MEMPHIS – Sunday the NBA fined Dillon Brooks 25 thousand dollars for violating league rules governing media access.

The fine was handed down after Brooks skipped out on media availability following Game 3 and Game 4 when Memphis lost to the Lakers in Los Angeles. Brooks also left the locker room following Game 6, when Memphis’ season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs.

Brooks, 27, is an unrestricted free agent this summer. He averaged 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 73 games during the 2022-23 season, and lead the NBA with 18 technical fouls.