Wasn’t it NBA Commissioner Adam Silver who said the league wouldn’t announce any sort of punishment for Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant until after the NBA Finals, as to not take away from the games between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat?

Well, there was the commish again Wednesday night, before game three of the Finals, a lot like he did before Game one, talking about Ja Morant.

Then on Thursday morning, Silver was at it again. Silver going on the Dan Patrick Show to talk about Morant. Except this time, Silver offered perspective on what’s to come.

While most of us are focused on the number of games Morant is going to miss, the Commissioner talked, for the first time, about how the league and others must step up to help Morant, off the court.

“This is not about just discipline and then we’ll just cross our fingers and then hope there’s not a third time. I recognize that he needs some assistance, from the league office, his union, his team. There is no doubt he’s a remarkable player and I think he’s a very engaging young man,” Silver said. “It’s one of the reasons he has this enormous following on social media. But it’s a two-edged sword, and he has to own that and take responsibility for it. My hope is that wherever we come out in terms of discipline, that there is an acceptance that we need to find ways to engage with each other going forward. So he can change the trajectory he’s now on, which is not a positive one.”

It seems Silver is focused on the league truly stepping up to help Morant during whatever suspension is handed down.

“I want to find a way where, frankly,” Silver said, “he’s not being kicked to the curb, but basketball will take a backseat.”

This could all come to an end rather quickly as, thanks to double and triple-doubles from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Denver is halfway toward a title thanks to a game three win and a 2-1 series lead.