MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Missed opportunity for the surging Grizzlies, unable to win in Philly Monday night against a Sixers team playing without MVP candidate Joel Embiid and wasting a huge night from one of the NBA’s most talented young backcourts.

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant combined to score 71 points against the 76ers, including a career high 34 for Bane.

For Morant, it was just another ho hum night. A seventh straight 30 point game with 37 but a missed free throw from Morant that could have won the game late, instead, sent things to overtime where Ziaire Williams missed an open three for the win in a 122-119 loss.

After the game, Morant, quick to take the blame off the rookie and put it squarely on the shoulders of this team’s unquestioned leader.

“It’s nothing to hang our heads about or for people to be mad because he missed a shot. If there’s anybody you want to be mad at, it can be me,” Morant said. “Had nine turnovers. Missed some big free throws. Didn’t make a three. Pick anybody to be mad at, pick me.”

Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night to take on the Knicks.