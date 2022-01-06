MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Forget the question of ‘if’ Ja Morant should be an All-Star this year.

The real question is will Morant be an All-Star starter in Cleveland this season.

With more votes than Chris Paul and Devin Booker, combined, Morant sits third in the West for guards after the first round of fan voting was released Thursday, trailing only Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.

“Great to see the returns, the recognition that he’s getting. You know obviously a lot of great guards in this league, especially in the Western conference, but he’s playing at that level. But I’m glad he’s getting the recognition,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “There’s more weeks ahead. As we’ve said all along, he’s motivated by everyone just winning, winning, winning. Just keep taking care of our business as a team, but the fact that he’s getting that recognition is speaking volumes to all the work he’s put in and the impact he’s making so far this year.”

Fans make up 50-percent of the voting for All-Star starters with players and media counting 25-percent each.

Fan voting ends in just over two weeks, January 22nd.