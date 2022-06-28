MEMPHIS – He finished the season as the NBA’s Most Improved Player and was voted second team All-NBA.

Now, Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has a chance to win not one but two ESPYS, which celebrate the best players and moments in sports.

While he’s not up for the NBA’s top player, at least not this year, Morant was nominated for the best Breakthrough Athlete of the Year.

Adding a nomination for best play of the year for his ja-dropping dunk against the Timberwolves Malik Beasley in game five of their playoff series, which brought the house down at FedExForum.

JA MORANT ON YA HEAD 😤🥷 pic.twitter.com/066juBXfpi — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) April 27, 2022

This year’s ESPY’S will be held in L.A. on July 20th.