MEMPHIS, Tenn. – More accolades for arguably the top young star in the NBA.

The Grizzlies Ja Morant was tabbed as one of the ten best players in the association.

Morant was named second team all-NBA, only behind Luka Doncic and Devin Booker amongst guards, finishing ahead of Steph Curry in the voting.

At just 22, Morant, who averaged just under 27 points and 7 assists, finishing his third season as a first time All-Star, an All-Star starter, the league’s Most Improved Player and now, just the third player in franchise history, joining Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph, ever to receive All-NBA honors.