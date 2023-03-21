We’ll hear Ja Morant after the Grizzlies wrap up practice shortly pic.twitter.com/AjHTbMcZRd — Colin Cody (@ColinzCody) March 21, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ja Morant was back in front of the cameras on Tuesday after his first practice with the Memphis Grizzlies following his eight-game suspension.

The star point guard has not stepped on the court since a video of him waving a gun at a Denver nightclub went viral on social media.

While remaining apologetic for his actions, Morant says the focus now is on being better and making better decisions moving forward.

“I made mistakes in the past that caused a lot of negative attention, not only to me but my family as well. My team, the organization. I’m completely sorry for that. My job now is to be more responsible, smarter, and don’t cause any of that anymore.”

Of the many questions asked of Morant Tuesday, one had to do with his drinking and if alcohol has influenced many of his bad decisions and led him to seek counseling.

“I don’t have an alcohol problem, never had an alcohol problem,” Morant said. “I went there for counseling to learn how to manage stress, cope with stress in positive ways instead of ways I’ve tried to deal with it before that caused me to make mistakes.”

Morant says he will continue, on an outpatient basis, with the counseling program he started a week ago in Florida and plans to remain off social media.

Morant returned to the Grizzlies Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks but did not play.

The Grizzlies plan to have Morant back in the line-up when they take on the Houston Rockets Wednesday night.