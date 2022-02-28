MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In what’s become a season of firsts, Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant took it to another level on a Monday night in Memphis.

Morant with the first 50-point game in franchise history, finishing with 52 points in the Grizzlies 118-105 win and it started early for Morant.

The Grizzlies third year guard scoring a franchise record 29 points in the first half.

A half with two of the most spectacular plays in Grizzlies history.

First when Morant dunked over seven footer Jakob Poeltl. No near miss this time.

“Finished the play, finally. For all of you saying, almost. There goes one for you right there,” Morant said.

Before Grizzlies fans could put into words what they just saw, Morant was it again.

.4 seconds left in the first half and Steven Adams throws a length of the court pass to Morant, who in one motion, jumps up and hits the shot to beat the buzzer, right in front of the Grizzlies bench.

“Steve O (Adams) looked at me and just told me to run. I just started early. I just told him to put it as close to the rim as he can. He delivered the pass. I put everything into the shot and it went in.”

FedExForum was going nuts. MVP chants raining down like one of Ja’s four triples on the night.

Just another night in Memphis for Ja Morant.