MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant finished one rebound away from a triple double and the Memphis Grizzlies evened up their first round playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves thanks to a 124-96 win in game two Tuesday night.

Morant had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists, scoring 12 of his points in a 36-point third quarter for the Grizzlies, turning the game into a blowout.

Jaren Jackson Jr., who struggled in the Grizzlies playoff opener, hit 4 3’s and scored 16 points.

“We got a win. That’s all that matters. You know I’m hard on myself. Everyone’s hard on themselves. We hold ourselves to a high standard and we want to go out there and win, every time,” Jackson said. “If we don’t achieve that, we want to make sure we do that the next time. We bounced back. Everybody stepped up. That’s all that matters.”

Desmond Bane matching Jackson with 16 as the Grizzlies put seven players in double figures. A group that included Xavier Tillman.

Playing his first minutes of these playoffs because of early four trouble, Tillman went 6 of 7 from the floor and to score 13 points to go along with 7 rebounds, helping send this series to Minnesota tied 1-1.

“You can feel it. We’re more comfortable. Everybody’s being more physical right now. We’re rotating on defense. We’re doing all the little things,” Tillman said. “You can tell, we’re back to Grizzlies basketball.”

Game 3 is Thursday night at Target Center.