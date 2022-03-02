MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Still the talk of the NBA after that scintillating 52-point night against the Spurs, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, tuning up for one of their bigger games left on the schedule, Thursday night in Boston against the surging Celtics.

Bad news for the boys from Beantown.

Morant is likely to be extra motivated after what Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd said about the Grizzlies star guard.

Simply put. Cowherd isn’t buying the hype, comparing Morant to other athletic guards like John Wall, Russell Westbrook and even former Tiger great Derrick Rose.

Exciting players who took the NBA by storm… only to fizzle out.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that his off-balance, buzzer beater against the Spurs had over 42 million views on the league’s instagram page. Their most-viewed video ever.

So this, Morant’s response to Cowherd’s take.

“Ohhh Colin. Here you go, another guy. I just didn’t see the point of it, honestly,” Morant said. “I looked him up after I seen it, after it got sent to me. I’ve seen some of his past takes. I’m not even putting my energy towards that. I’m protecting my energy. Have another show and keep talking.”

“It’s unbelievable man. Sometimes I’m on the court and like, Jesus, what am I witnessing here,” said Grizzlies rookie forward Ziaire Williams. “You being serious right now. He makes the game easier for all of us.”