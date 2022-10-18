MEMPHIS – Grizzlies’ stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Junior are hoping to use the spotlight of Opening Night to continue to shine the light on the continued imprisonment of Brittney Griner.

Morant and Jackson wore Griner gear at practice Tuesday in a show of support for the WNBA superstar.

Griner celebrated her 32nd birthday Tuesday in a Russian jail cell. She’s been detained for 243 days.

“I feel like there’s no way she should still be detained right now, especially with her spending her birthday in there. So happy birthday to her,” Morant said. “Everybody’s just waiting for her to come home. Rooting for her too and trying to do anything we can to help her out. It’s just, it’s crazy to me, honestly.”