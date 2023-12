NEW ORLEANS — In his first game in almost eight months, Ja Morant scored 34 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer, as the Grizzlies beat New Orleans 115-113.

After sitting out the first 25 games of the season, Morant was electric in his season debut. He scored 13 points in the third quarter and 14 points in the fourth to help the Grizzlies rally from 24 points down to knock off the Pelicans.

Morant finished the night with 34 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals.