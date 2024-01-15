MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to winter weather conditions, the Memphis Grizzlies have updated its ticket policy for the basketball game on Monday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game will be played as scheduled at 5 p.m. at the FedExForum against the Golden State Warriors.

If ticket holders are unable to attend Monday night’s game, their unused tickets can be

exchanged for an equal or next-best ticket location for one of the Grizzlies’ next three home games, based on availability.

Starting Wednesday, January 17, at 10 a.m. only, tickets can be exchanged at the FedExForum Box Office.

Here is a list of three eligible home games:

Friday, January 26, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic

Monday, January 29, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings

Thursday, February 1, Memphis Grizzlies vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers

To purchase 2023-24 single-game tickets, call 901-888-HOOP or click here.