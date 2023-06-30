MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed former Memphis Tiger Derrick Rose to a two-year deal, according to ESPN.

Rose, a point guard, is coming off of his third season with the New York Knicks. Since leaving the University of Memphis and being drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2008, the 34-year-old has gone on to win Most Value Player and be named to one All-NBA team.

While at the University of Memphis, Rose help lead the Tigers to the NCAA title game against Kansas.

Rose has averaged around 18 points, three rebounds, and five assists in his regular-season career. The 15-year NBA veteran has played just 88 games over his last three years with the Knicks.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies want Rose to be a leader in the locker room. He’s also expected to help the team during Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension.