MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have released the full 2023-2024 regular season schedule.

The Memphis Grizzlies will open their season with a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. That game will be on October 25 at 7 p.m. at the FedExForum.

The Grizzlies will reportedly play 13 nationally televised games this upcoming regular season. The Grizzlies will also host their 22nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration game at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 15. The Grizzlies will host the Golden State Warriors, and the game is scheduled to be broadcast nationally.

One game of interest is the December 19 away game against the Pelicans. That game is the first that point guard Ja Morant will be eligible to play in following his 25-game suspension. Morant was suspended in June after flashing a gun on social media for the second time in a matter of months.

On Tuesday, the NBA released the schedule for the first-ever in-season tournament. The Grizzlies will play four games for the tournament in November and are expected to face the Portland Trailblazers, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, and Phoenix Suns.