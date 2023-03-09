MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have released a medical update regarding Steven Adams’ injury.

Following a recent reevaluation, the team stated in a press release that Adams underwent a “stem cell injection” on Wednesday. The center is expected to be reevaluated in approximately four more weeks.

Adams has been out since mid-January with a sprained PCL.

Ja Morant will also be missing in action for a while The guard is expected to miss at least four more games.

This comes after the NBA continues its investigation into a social media post by the guard, who live-streamed himself in a nightclub holding what appeared to be a gun.