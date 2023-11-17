MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart is expected to miss three to five weeks after sustaining a sprain in his left foot.

The Memphis Grizzlies made the announcement Friday evening. The news means that Smart will miss Sunday’s matchup against his former teammates, the Boston Celtics.

Smart injured himself during Tuesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He went down early in the first quarter after landing on the foot of Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

Smart is the latest in a string of injuries for the Grizzlies. During the same game, guard Luke Kennard sustained a bone bruise on his left knee.

Veteran guard Derrick Rose and forward Xavier Tillman are both still recovering from left knee injuries. Tillman is listed as out for Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs while Rose is listed as “questionable.”