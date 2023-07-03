SALT LAKE CITY — David Roddy scored 18 points including the game-winning lay-up with just nine seconds to go as the Grizzlies, after trailing for most of the game, open Summer League with a 94-92 win over the 76ers.

Kenny Lofton Jr. led all scorers with both 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Grizzlies outscored Philadelphia 26-15 in the fourth quarter.

Vince Williams knocked down a game high 5 3’s on his way to 19 points to help offset a rough night for last year’s other first-round pick. Jake Laravia went just 2 for 11 from the field, 2 of 9 from three-point range.

The only other double-digit scorer for the Grizzlies was this year’s top pick, second rounder GG Jackson. The South Carolina product, making his NBA debut, scored 10 points to go along with 2 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The Grizzlies wrap up play in Salt Lake City with two more games — Wednesday vs the Thunder and then Thursday against the Jazz.