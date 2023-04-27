MEMPHIS, Tenn. – They still trail the Lakers three games to two and still face elimination Friday. But the swagger remains for the Memphis Grizzlies as this series shifts back to L.A. for Game 6.

“I like our chances,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane.

Confidence because the Grizzlies may have found something in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s win when Taylor Jenkins went small, using a line-up of Ja Morant, Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones and Luke Kennard. That unit kickstarted a big run and a Game 5 win.

Here’s the problem, Kennard couldn’t finish the game.

Kennard ran into LeBron James early in the fourth quarter, holding his left shoulder.

Yes, his shooting shoulder.

Kennard and the Grizzlies calling it a stinger.

Jenkins said in the postgame that Kennard could have returned. The NBA’s top three-point shooter is not so sure.

“Yeah. I mean, maybe. I mean, we had a good lead there. Trusting in those guys to finish it out,” Kennard said. “A little sore, a little stiff right now. As expected, so hopefully we’ll get it right. I’ll do whatever I can to try to get it right for Friday.”

Thursday night, the Grizzlies listed Kennard as questionable for Friday’s Game 6 – a must-win game for the Grizz.