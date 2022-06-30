MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It was the Grizzlies’ biggest question heading into NBA free agency.

One they answered mere minutes after free agency opened Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m.

The Grizzlies getting a deal done with the best backup point guard in the NBA.

Tyus Jones is back in the Beale Street blue.

His agent telling ESPN that Jones and the Grizz have agreed to a two-year, 30 million dollar deal.

Don’t know what that means for the newly drafted Kennedy Chandler but Jones gets a nice paycheck and will be a well-paid backup to star guard Ja Morant.

Jones dropping three words on Twitter after the good news — Memphis we back!!