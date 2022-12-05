MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had a career-high 28 points and 10 assists to lead the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies a 101-93 victory over Miami Heat on Monday night.

Santi Aldama added 18 points and Dillon Brooks finished with 17 for Memphis, which played without leading scorer Ja Morant and several other key players.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jimmy Butler, who had only one field goal in the first half, scored 18, and Caleb Martin finished with 16 for the Heat.

Both teams entered the game having won four of their previous five games, and that included a Memphis win over Detroit on Sunday. But playing the second night of a back-to-back meant several Grizzlies, in addition to Morant, were unavailable. Three of the five most recent starters — Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and John Konchar — were out, leaving a load of minutes for reserves and two-way players.

Meanwhile, most of the Heat players who were listed as questionable or probable on the injury report were available.

Miami opened with accurate shooting and built an early advantage, but Memphis stayed close and took the lead in the second quarter when the Heat’s shooting touch cooled. Miami shot 25% in the second, and Memphis used a 31-19 scoring edge in the period for a 58-51 halftime lead.

The Grizzlies held an 82-77 lead after three quarters and pushed that advantage to 89-79 with 10 minutes to play.

TIP-INS:

Heat: Made six of their first seven 3-point attempts. … Adebayo has 38 straight games in which he has scored in double figures. … Erik Spoelstra successfully challenged a foul on Kyle Lowry in the fourth quarter. Spoelstra is now 7-1 in coach’s challenges this season.

Grizzlies: The game was the first of a five-game homestand, the team’s longest of the season. … G Desmond Bane missed his 11th game with a right big toe sprain. With Bane and John Konchar unavailable, rookie David Roddy, out of Colorado State, got his first professional start. … Grizzlies, who defeated Detroit on Sunday, are 1-2 in the second game of a back-to-back.

MAN DOWN

A two-official crew – Scott Foster and JB DeRosa – had to call the game after Marat Kogut, the third member, was a late scratch due to non-COVID related illness.

UP NEXT:

Heat: Host Detroit on Tuesday.

Grizzlies: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday.