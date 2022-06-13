MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins is extending his stay in Grind City with a new multi-year contract, the organization said in a press release.

“Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved,” Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman said in a press release. “The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.”

In Jenkins’ third season as head coach, he led the Grizzlies to a 56-26 record, the second-best record in the NBA and tied as the best single-season record in franchise history. In addition, Memphis earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs (another franchise best) and advanced to the Western Semifinals for the first time since 2015.

Jenkins came in second for the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year award and received the Western Conference Coach of the Month honor for December 2021.