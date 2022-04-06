SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz clinched a playoff berth with a 121-115 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies, fresh off a winning streak that was capped by a thrilling victory over the No. 1 Phoenix Suns last week, have already clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

The Jazz, currently at No. 5 in the West, snapped a losing streak with Tuesday’s victory.

Jaren Jackson, Jr. scored 28 points for the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones added 24 points and Desmond Bane had 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Jackson made a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation and Kyle Anderson put back Bane’s airball on a 3-pointer before the buzzer to force overtime.