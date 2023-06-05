MEMPHIS – With a lengthy suspension looming, we are finally hearing from one of Ja Morant’s Grizzlies’ teammates and, in what should come as no surprise, Jaren Jackson Junior says the team’s star guard has the support of his teammates despite his off the court indiscretions.

As a guest on the Paul George podcast, Jackson says he’s been in contact with Morant and says his teammate is good and no matter what, he’s going to stand behind his brother.

“I think growing up with this much attention on you, especially being this young, is a lot to deal with. You are always going to make mistakes and people are going to have to understand that he’s growing up and he’s the most popular player at this age, probably ever,” Jackson said on the podcast. “A lot of things back then that you could get away with, now you just can’t do.”