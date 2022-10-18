MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Grizzlies could be without three of their top eight players Wednesday when they tip off a new season against the New York Knicks out at FedEdForum.

We knew Jaren Jackson Junior would be out, still working his way back from a broken foot but Tuesday, that team announced that Ziaire Williams will also miss the opener with knee soreness.

Dillon Brooks is listed as doubtful for the Knicks game with a sore thigh.

But one guy who will play is third-year star guard Desmond Bane, who’s looking to continue to add to his offensive game.

Already known as one of the NBA’s top three-point threats, Bane has also shown an ability to get to the rim. Something Bane plans to build on while also remaining a perimeter threat on one of the league’s top offenses.

“Be aggressive. I mean, take whatever the defense gives me. I think I definitely will shoot more threes this year just given the fact that we’ll run some more stuff for me and stuff like that,” Bane said. “But I’ve never really been a player to hunt, hunt, hunt. You know, I just kind of take what the game gives me and you know, if it’s a three ball, it’s a three ball.”

Knicks and Grizzlies on National TV with an earlier tip time than normal on Wednesday at 6:30 from FedExForum.