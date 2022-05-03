NEW YORK – Coming off a career playoff high 33 points in that game one loss to the Warriors, Jaren Jackson Jr. finds himself up for one of the NBA’s top awards.

Jackson is one of 10 NBA players nominated for the league’s season-long NBA Cares Community Assist award. It’s an award Jackson won for the month of December.

An award that honors a player’s continued commitment to positively impacting his community and the great thing about this award, Grizzlies fans can help Jackson win it.

During the 2021 holiday season, Jackson Jr. launched his first-ever social media fundraising campaign, “Much Required,” on Giving Tuesday to support young Memphians. With an initial $150,000 personal contribution, he raised nearly $200,000 in one day to support five local youth organizations: ArtsMemphis, Girls Inc. of Memphis, Memphis Slim House, Vance Avenue Youth Development Center and Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis. Additionally, Jackson Jr. assisted 13 families in eliminating overdue housing and utility bills around the holidays, giving each family more than $500 dollars.

HOW FANS CAN VOTE:

Click here to learn more about the nominees and cast votes on the mobile platform Jebbit.

Vote on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and the player’s Twitter handle. Or just tweet his name– #JarenJacksonJunior.

Votes cast on Jebbit then reposted on Twitter will count as two separate votes and retweets will also be counted.