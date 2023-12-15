MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will be available to the media at 11:30 a.m. Friday, following the team`s shootaround at FedExForum.

A livestream of the event will be available here.

Morant’s season debut will be Tuesday night in New Orleans, following a 25-game suspension imposed by the NBA after a livestream in May showed him holding a gun for the second time this year.

This week, Morant and family members also have testified in a lawsuit that accuses him of punching a teen during a basketball game at his home outside Memphis.