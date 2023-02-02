MEMPHIS – For just the third time in franchise history, a Memphis Grizzly has made multiple All-Star games.

Thursday night, star guard Ja Morant was named to his second straight all-star game and selected as a Western Conference reserve for the game, later this month in Salt Lake City.

Morant is averaging over 27 points, six rebounds, and a career-best 8-plus assists, which is fourth best in the NBA.

Morant joins Grit and Grind greats Marc Gasol and ZBo, Zach Randolph, in making multiple All-Star game appearances.

Gasol with 3.

ZBo, like Ja, with two.

And Morant won’t be alone in Salt Lake City.

For the first time in his five-year career, Jaren Jackson Jr. is an All-Star.

The front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson is averaging almost 17 points and 7 rebounds a game while leading the league with over 3 blocks a night.

It’s the first time in franchise history that the Grizzlies will have two teammates play in the same All-Star game, though, Morant and Jackson have been teammates before during All-Star weekend. Both played in the 2020 Rising Stars Game.

This year’s All-Star game is set for Sunday, February 19th.