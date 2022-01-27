MEMPHIS – It is official.

Ja Morant will be a starter in next month’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to make the All-Star Game and joining Marc Gasol as the only Grizzlies ever selected to start.

Morant, who’s tenth in the NBA in scoring at just under 26 points a game and third in the NBA in points in the paint, will be the first Grizzlies guard to play in an All-Star Game.

At 22 years old, he’s also the youngest Grizzly to ever compete in the event.

The All-Star Game is set for February 20th in Cleveland.