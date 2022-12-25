MEMPHIS – Ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies first Christmas Day game in franchise history against the Golden State Warriors. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant debuts his first signature shoe, the “Nike Ja 1”.

Morant giving fans a preview of his shoe, posting a video on social media of him with his daughter Kaari unboxing the unreleased shoe. He becomes the 23rd player in NBA history to receive his own signature shoe with Nike. Morant is also the first Nike Gen Z athlete with a signature shoe.

Courtesy: Nike.com “Nike Ja 1”

IN A STATE FROM NIKE:

“ NIKE, Inc. is honored to partner with Ja Morant to serve the future of athletes and sport,” says Scott Munson, Nike VP, Global Men’s Basketball. “Morant, Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, is a revolutionary player who quickly became a global star with his unmatched athleticism and exciting style of play. His authentic personality, deep love for his community and family and joy for the game make him very special — on and off the court. We are thrilled to add Morant to our signature roster and can’t wait for everyone to learn more about his first shoe, the Nike Ja 1.”

Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized “JA” sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles. When Morant was overlooked and under-recruited in college, his motto, “Beneath No One,” fueled the workouts that helped develop him into a player that is defining the future of basketball.

On Christmas Day 2022, Morant will debut his first signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1. It’s constructed to keep players in control, maximize hang time, and reduce landing force through lockdown benefits. More details of the shoe will be announced in early 2023. “

So far this season, Morant is averaging 27 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists.