MEMPHIS – Media Day for the Grizzlies G League team, the Memphis Hustle, Thursday out at FedExForum as the Hustle continues training camp ahead of their season opener next Friday.

There will be a lot of familiar faces for the Hustle this year as coach Jason March will not only utilize the services of the Grizzlies’ two-way players Kenny Lofton and Vince Williams but also former Tennessee Vol Kennedy Chandler.

The Hustle also has seven players on its roster who spent time with the Grizzlies during training camp including recognizable names like Duke’s Matthew Hurt and Sean McDermott out of Butler. Both of whom are coming back from knee injuries a year ago.

“Spent most of the offseason rehabbing, trying to build up strength around that leg,” McDermott said. “So, the knee feels good and I’m just really excited to have a full year where I can play healthy, where I’m not thinking about the knee and just go out and compete with the team.”

“Being injured the whole year, just watching a lot of basketball, it really made me miss the game. Made me even more grateful to even play the game,” Hurt said. “So I’m just very grateful that you’ve been playing now and just happy to get back and compete and just try to get some wins for us.”

March hoping injuries are not the story they were a season ago.

“Last year, we played eight games with six players. I don’t even know that that’s allowed, but we did it, so we’ve got to be healthy.”

One of the newer faces on this year’s Hustle roster is Ty Gordon. Gordon is a 6’1″ guard who prepped at Horn Lake High School before attending Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia before landing at Nicholls State.

A local product who the Hustle took in the first round of last week’s G League draft.