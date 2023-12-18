MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies will waive forward Kenneth Lofton, Jr.

The team made the announcement following Monday night’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Earlier Monday, the team announced that Lofton would not play in the game.

Lofton, who was named the 2022-2023 NBA G League Rookie of the Year, was signed to a multi-year contract at the end of the 2022-2023 season. He played in 39 games with the team, averaging 4.1 points and 1.7 rebounds.

Lofton started in the final regular-season game of the 2022-2023 season, scoring 42 points and 14 rebounds.

Despite the signing, the 21-year-old has spent most of the start of the 2023-2024 season on the bench. Lofton averaged around 6.6 minutes per game across 15 games.

He was briefly reassigned to the Grizzlies G League, the Memphis Hustle, in November. Last season, Lofton averaged 20.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 17 games for the Memphis Hustle.

Lofton took to social media Sunday afternoon.

“Appreciate all the love from the city of Memphis along with the opportunity given from the Grizzlies and the Hustle,” Lofton posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “All love.”

The move comes one day before point guard Ja Morant makes his return to the lineup after a 25-game league suspension.

Due to the length of Morant’s suspension, the team was allowed to sign 31-year-old center Bismack Biyombo after Morant’s fifth game out. Biyombo’s signing gave the Grizzlies 16 players on the roster with standard deals.

This meant that when Morant’s suspension ended, the team would need a free roster spot to keep Biyombo.

Since joining the Grizzlies, Biyombo has averaged 5.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists across 19 games.