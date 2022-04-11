MEMPHIS, Tenn. – We know the when. We just don’t the who just yet.

The Grizzlies will tip off the NBA Playoffs Saturday afternoon at 2:30 out at FedExForum against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Los Angeles Clippers.

That to be decided Tuesday night when those two teams meet in the Twin Cities with the winner of that play-in game coming here to Memphis.

“I think the whole team is going to be watching the play-in game to see who we will face. We faced both of those teams four times this year, so we’ve got a good idea of who we’re playing – whichever team wins,” said Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. “It’s time to flip the gears and start getting into playoff mode.”

So the Grizzlies wait.

They’ll return to practice on Tuesday after getting the day off Monday and focus on self before an install day on Wednesday, when they’ll know who they will be playing.

It’s a delicate balance to stay ready five days before their playoff opener.

“Really just focus on our nitty gritty details, offensive execution and defensive coverages. We’ve got a lot in our pocket and our tool belt that we can use,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “To me it’s about striking that right balance between mentally fresh, physically fresh but also stretching them a little bit so that they know that we got to get to that extra gear, both mentally and physically but not try to over-do it. It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.”