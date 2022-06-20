The NBA announced Monday that the Memphis Grizzlies will begin their NBA2K23 Summer League 2022 against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Grizzlies are scheduled to play the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 10 and the Brooklyn Nets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at Cox Pavilion. They will also go toe-to-toe with the Boston Celtics 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Their coaching staff and starting roster will be announced at a date to be decided.

The NBA 2K233 Summer League will include all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After each team plays four games from July 7-15, the two teams with the best record will be matched up in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17, at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The remaining 28 teams who do not get a spot in the Championship Game will play their fifth and final game July 16 or July 17.

All 75 games will air live on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Games can be streamed on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

